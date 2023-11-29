Swamp Rabbits and GreenvilleVets.com Partner for the Return of Waggin' Wednesdays
November 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today that GreenvilleVets.com has partnered with the team as the presenting partner of Waggin' Wednesdays for the 2023-24 season. Waggin' Wednesdays offer fans the opportunity to attend Swamp Rabbits games with their four-legged friends.
GreenvilleVets.com, Trusted Veterinarians of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, is a local group of five small animal hospitals: Augusta Road Animal Hospital, Five Forks Animal Hospital, Sugar Creek Animal Hospital, Paris Mountain Animal Hospital, and Thornblade Animal Hospital. Each hospital is privately owned by the veterinarians who work at each location.
"We're thrilled to be the Trusted Veterinarians of the Swamp Rabbits and the presenting partner of Waggin' Wednesdays," said Josh Schmitz from GreenvilleVets.com. "We're excited to meet all of the fans and their pups at these games this season."
In addition to Waggin' Wednesday's, the Swamp Rabbits announced a pair of Waggin' Weekends that include additional dog-friendly games during weekend contests.
A full list of Waggin' Wednesday and Waggin' Weekend games is below:
Waggin' Wednesdays:
Dec. 6, 2023 vs Cincinnati - 7:05 p.m
Dec. 13, 2023 vs Atlanta - 7:05 p.m
Dec. 20, 2023 vs Atlanta - 7:05 p.m
Jan. 10, 2024 vs Orlando - 7:05 p.m
Waggin' Weekend:
Feb. 16, 2024 vs South Carolina [Outdoors Night] - 7:05 p.m
Apr. 14, 2024 vs Savannah [Fan Appreciation Day] - 3:05 p.m
The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena after a perfect seven-game road trip on Friday, December 1, for a game against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Bobby Russell
