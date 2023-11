ECHL Transactions - November 29

November 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 29, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Kamerin Nault, F

Trois-Rivières:

Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F

Tulsa:

Kyle Lane, G

Wheeling:

Xavier Filion, F

David Tendeck, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Charlotte

Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brett Davis, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Delete Jaxon Castor, G traded to Wheeling

Add Cam Morrison, F assigned by Charlotte [11/28]

Add Mark Senden, F assigned by Charlotte [11/28]

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve [11/28]

Delete Will Reilly, D recalled by Charlotte [11/28]

Idaho:

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add David Spacek, D assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Add Tanner MacMaster, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Brian Wilson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Orlando:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Savannah:

Add Adam Eby, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Robbie Fromm-Delorme, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

South Carolina:

Add Nick Leivermann, D assigned by Hershey (a.m.)

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Add Jonny Evans, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Leibold, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Kim, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Connor Hall, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add John Parker-Jones, F assigned by Laval

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Laval

Add Nolan Yaremko, F assigned by Laval

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Tulsa:

Add Julian Junca, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Michael Farren, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Michael McNiven, G activated from reserve

Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Georgi Romanov, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Gannon Laroque, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Artem Guryev, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Delete Dominic Dockery, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Delete Andy Willis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Worcester:

Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.