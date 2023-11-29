Olivier Legault Resigns as Associate Head Coach

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that Olivier Legault has resigned as associate head coach after 11 seasons as a player, assistant coach, and associate head coach.

Legault, 37, started as an assistant coach with the Komets during the 2016-17 season under then-head coach Gary Graham.

"Olivier has resigned from the Komets and he is taking time to decide the next step in his coaching career. Olivier loves the organization and we love him and his family," said Komet general manager David Franke. "Sometimes these things happen in sports, but we appreciated everything Olivier has done for the Komets over the years. We wish him nothing but success as he figures out his next move in hockey."

The Chibougamau, Quebec, native played portions of three seasons with the Komets, winning back-to-back Turner Cup championships in 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

