Series Preview: November 29-December 2 at Idaho

The Newfoundland Growlers close out their eight-game road trip in Boise where they play the first of three straight against the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena.

After dropping both of the first two games by three goals, the Growlers wrapped the series with a 2-0 win on Saturday night thanks in large part to a 28 save shutout from goaltender Luke Cavallin.

Following an up and down stretch in Utah, Newfoundland sit at 7-7-3-0 through 17 games played - good enough for third in the North Division.

Idaho set an ECHL record for points in a season in 2022-23 with 119 and the Steelheads have picked up where they left off so far this season with a league best 14-2-0-0 record through their opening 16 games.

The Steelheads find themselves riding a seven-game winning streak heading into this series with the Growlers, most recently grabbing a three-game sweep over the Rapid City Rush on the road last weekend.

Wednesday will mark the first ever meeting between Newfoundland and Idaho -- last year's Eastern Conference and Western Conference regular season point leaders.

If Newfoundland hope to find themselves back among the conference leaders at seasons end, a strong showing in Idaho before heading home would go a long way.

Puck drops is set for 10:40 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night (all times listed in NL time). Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Isaac Johnson (F): Playing his first games of the season on this ongoing Growlers road trip, Johnson has been a bright spot since his return to the Newfoundland lineup with four points (3G, 1A) in five games.

IDH - Wade Murphy (F): A big part of the Steelheads success last year both in the regular season and the playoffs, Murphy currently leads Idaho this year with 23 points (10G, 13A) in 16 games.

