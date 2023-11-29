Ottawa Assigns Goalie Leevi Merilainen to the Americans

Goaltender Leevi Merilainen with the Ottawa Senators

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ottawa Senators) Goaltender Leevi Merilainen with the Ottawa Senators(Allen Americans, Credit: Ottawa Senators)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, are excited to announce that NHL prospect Leevi Merilianen has been assigned to Allen, by Ottawa from Belleville.

Leevi Merilainen is a former third round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-3, and 180-pound netminder has a record of 1-1 with Ottawa in two starts.

He played in one game for the Americans this season starting opening night in Idaho, where he made 43 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Steelheads.

"He is an elite goalie," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We witnessed that in his only start with us in Idaho. He is one of those players that will wow you with his ability and talent. We are excited to have him here for as long as that might be."

The Americans open a two-game home weekend series on Friday night against the Utah Grizzlies, and Saturday night against the Wichita Thunder.

