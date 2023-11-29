Worcester Falls 4-1 in School Day Game to Mavericks

Worcester Railers defenseman Connor Welsh

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (7-7-2-1, 17pts) lost to the Kansas City Mavericks (14-4-0-0, 28pts) on Wednesday morning by the final score of 4-1 in front of a crowd of 4,730 at the DCU Center. The Railers are back at home against the Norfolk Admirals this Friday, December 1st at 7:05pm

Kansas City's Justin Nachbaur (1-1-2) got the game's first goal late in the first period to put the Mavericks ahead going into the second. Brendan Robbins (1-0-1) tied the game for Worcester in the second before David Cotton (1-0-1) for Kansas City put the Mavericks back in front with a breakaway late in the second. The Mavericks scored twice in the third from Nolan Walker (1-0-1) and Cole Coskey (1-0-1), once early and once on an empty netter to seal the game 4-1 in favor of Kansas City

Kansas City jumped on the power play early in the game but failed to capitalize on the first man-advantage of the morning. Once their power play expired, Justin Nachbaur (3rd) slammed home a loose puck on the goal line to make it a 1-0 Kansas City lead 5:38 into the game. The score would stay 1-0 heading into the second period.

In the second, Brendan Robbins (5th) would tie the game midway through the second off a Mavericks turnover to make it 1-1. Late in the second, The Railers surrendered a breakaway to Kansas City's David Cotton (1st), who rushed down ice and beat Lennox to give the Mavericks a late 2-1 lead going into the third period.

Just 1:15 into the third period, Nolan Walker (7th) skated from his own zone into the Railers end of the ice and roofed a shot past Lennox to extend the Mavericks lead to 3-1. Former Railer Cole Coskey capped things off for Kansas City with an empty net goal with just 2:18 left in regulation to give the Mavericks the 4-1 win.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Brendan Robbins, (1-0-1, 3 shots) 2nd Star: David Cotton (1-0-1, GWG, +1, 1 shot), 1st Star: Justin Nachbaur (1-1-2, +1, 4 shots) ... Final shots were 32-23 in favor of Kansas City... Jack Lafontaine (5-1-0) made 19 saves on 20 shots while Cale Morris made 3 saves on 3 shots for Kansas City... Tristan Lennox (5-4-1) made 28 saves on 31 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Kansas City went 0-for-3... Jake Schultz (DNP), Quinn Ryan (DNP), Joey Cipollone (DNP), Jack Quinlivan (IR) and Christian Krygier (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Brendan Robbins, Ashton Calder, Anthony Repaci, and Artyom Kulakov each led the Railers in shots with 3.

