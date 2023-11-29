Rush, Black Hills Energy Announce Organizations Receiving Bears from Teddy Toss

November 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, in conjunction with Black Hills Energy are proud to announce the organizations that will be receiving donations of stuffed animals from the annual Teddy Toss Game on December 9.

Black Hills Energy selected YMCA of Rapid City, Rural America Initiatives, and Youth and Family Services to receive a group of stuffed animals from the night. The Rush selected The Abbott House and Monument Health Foundation to receive bears.

"Black Hills Energy is proud to partner with the Rush leadership, players, and fans to spread the joy of the holidays to children throughout the community," says Michael Pogany, General Manager of Operations for Black Hills Energy. "These organizations offer places for our youth to grow, learn, and laugh and we are thrilled to be able to support them in this way."

The Rush and Black Hills Energy have partnered to donate thousands of bears over several seasons to multiple children's charitable organizations.

"This is what the holidays are about," said Rush President Jared Reid. "Our community is the backbone of our area and the chance to brighten kids spirits at this time of the year is one that we enjoy each season."

After the Teddy Toss Game, the Rush will always make a special trip to The Monument Health Foundation to donate stuffed animals to children who are battling disease this holiday season. The visit will include players, coaches, and Nugget, in addition to hundreds of fluffy stuffed animals.

The annual Teddy Toss game presented by Black Hills Energy is December 9, with a special start time of 4:05 p.m. at The Monument as the Rush take on the Wichita Thunder. Fans are invited to bring stuffed animals to be thrown onto the ice when the Rush score their first goal of the game.

Don't miss your opportunity to score an assist this holiday season with our upcoming Teddy Bear Toss!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.