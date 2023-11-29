Growlers Sign Goaltender Brian Wilson to SPC

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that goaltender Brian Wilson has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club during the ongoing eight game road trip.

Wilson, 27, has made 10 starts in the SPHL this season with the Huntsville Havoc, boasting a .929SV%, 1.98 GAA and a 5-4-1-0 record.

The Pickering, Ontario native has spent the last two seasons splitting time between the SPHL and the FPHL after a four year collegiate career at Niagara University where he was teammates with former Growlers forward Derian Plouffe.

Newfoundland resume their trip on Wednesday night as they kick off a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads. The Growlers then return to Mary Brown's Centre next weekend to host the Maine Mariners on December 8, 9 & 10. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

