Osmanski Assigned to Maine

November 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League have assigned defenseman Austin Osmanski to the Maine Mariners. A former NHL draft pick, Osmanski has previous ECHL experience with the Worcester Railers.

A native of East Aurora, NY, Osmanski was selected by his hometown Buffalo Sabres in 7th round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. After four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League and two in USports, he debuted with Springfield in the 2021-22 campaign. Osmanski spent the majority of that season with Worcester, appearing in 32 games. He scored five goals and added seven assists for the Railers.

Last season, Osmanski played mostly in the AHL, skating in 30 games for the Thunderbirds, posting one goal and five assists. He also appeared in one game for Worcester in 2022-23. Osmanski is a sizeable defenseman, at 6'4, 216 pounds. He's suited up in three games for Springfield this season.

The Mariners continue their homestand this weekend with games against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and Saturday night. Friday is a 7:15 PM faceoff and is "Art Night" featuring specialty jerseys and an online auction. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.