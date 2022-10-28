Thunder Rally Past Oilers on Friday, 5-3

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita erased an early hole on Friday night, coming back to win 5-3 against Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Dillon Hamaliuk led the way with three points and Stefan Fournier tallied the game-winner for his second marker of the season. Making his Thunder debut, Strauss Mann stopped 49 shots and claimed his first ECHL win.

The Oilers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period. Eddie Matsushima tipped home a shot from Karl Boudrias near the front of the net to make it 1-0. Just 53 seconds later, Alex Gilmour beat Mann to increase the deficit to 2-0.

Early in the second, Brayden Watts fired a one-timer from the right circle and cut the lead to 2-1. Tulsa answered at 3:26 as Jack Doremus scored his first of the year to make it 3-1.

Wichita rattled off four unanswered to take the victory. Timur Ibragimov picked off a pass in the slot at 9:30 and beat Daniel Mannella for his first of the year. At 15:07, Hamaliuk wired a shot from the left circle, beating Mannella short-side and tied it at three.

Fournier put the Thunder on top for good at 11:02 of the third. He tipped in a shot from Bray Crowder to make it 4-3.

With seven minutes remaining, Tulsa was awarded a five-minute power play as Zack Hoffman caught Tyler Poulsen across the middle. Mann was terrific, stopping several chances by the Oilers.

Hamaliuk netted his second of the night at 17:53 as he cut down the slot and fired home a shot to make it 5-3.

Wichita went 2-for-7 on the power play while holding Tulsa off the scoresheet on three chances on the man advantage.

Hamaliuk finished with two goals and an assist. Watts has a goal and an assist in back-to-back games. Kirwin added his third assist of the season.

The Thunder heads to Texas for the next two, starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans.

