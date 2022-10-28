Heartlanders Start Road Trip with 6-3 Loss at Kalamazoo
October 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders received power-play goals from James Sanchez, Kevin Conley and Yuki Miura in a 6-3 loss at the Kalamazoo Wings. Iowa started a four-game road trip Friday that will see the team travel more than 2000 miles over the next week.
Kalamazoo scored three times in the first frame but Sanchez got on the board with his first as a Heartlander in the final minute of the first, making it a 3-1 score . He set up at the bottom of the right circle and pounded in a snap shot on the power play, set up on assists from Kevin Conley and Nolan Orzeck. Sanchez scored eight times for Jacksonville last season.
In the second period, Coale Norris tallied at net front in the final five minutes of the frame, making it 4-1 Wings.
Conley cut the lead to 4-2 at 3:41 of the third on the man up. Standing at net front, Conley turned his body to the left circle and shot it through the five-hole for his second of the season. Yuki Miura scored with 44 seconds left in the game to make it 5-3, but then an empty netter from Mason McCarty ended the scoring.
The Heartlanders visit Cincinnati Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Wheeling Sunday at 3:10 p.m. to continue a four-game road trip.
Box Score
Iowa returns home Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena vs. division foe Fort Wayne. Iowa is also home on Sun., Nov. 20 for SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon Day presented by Advance Auto Parts. View the team's full promo schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 28, 2022
- Four Unanswered Lift Thunder Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Open Weekend with Third Straight Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Hit Win Column, Offense Explodes on Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Get First Win of Season, Sink Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Penalties Abound as Rabbits Fall 4-1 to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Sinclair Silences Nailers in Rare Accomplishment - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Start Road Trip with 6-3 Loss at Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Growlers Lay Out Lions 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cyclones Return Home Undefeated - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Drop First of Three in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - October 28 - ECHL
- Wiesblatt Reassigned to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Returns to Action Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, October 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Start Road Trip with 6-3 Loss at Kalamazoo
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho
- G Motte Assigned to Heartlanders
- Heartlanders Announce Training Camp Roster