Heartlanders Start Road Trip with 6-3 Loss at Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders received power-play goals from James Sanchez, Kevin Conley and Yuki Miura in a 6-3 loss at the Kalamazoo Wings. Iowa started a four-game road trip Friday that will see the team travel more than 2000 miles over the next week.

Kalamazoo scored three times in the first frame but Sanchez got on the board with his first as a Heartlander in the final minute of the first, making it a 3-1 score . He set up at the bottom of the right circle and pounded in a snap shot on the power play, set up on assists from Kevin Conley and Nolan Orzeck. Sanchez scored eight times for Jacksonville last season.

In the second period, Coale Norris tallied at net front in the final five minutes of the frame, making it 4-1 Wings.

Conley cut the lead to 4-2 at 3:41 of the third on the man up. Standing at net front, Conley turned his body to the left circle and shot it through the five-hole for his second of the season. Yuki Miura scored with 44 seconds left in the game to make it 5-3, but then an empty netter from Mason McCarty ended the scoring.

The Heartlanders visit Cincinnati Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Wheeling Sunday at 3:10 p.m. to continue a four-game road trip.

Iowa returns home Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena vs. division foe Fort Wayne. Iowa is also home on Sun., Nov. 20 for SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon Day presented by Advance Auto Parts. View the team's full promo schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

