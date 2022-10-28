Steelheads Fall in Home Opener 2-1
October 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads fell 2-1 in the home opener of their 25th season on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,077. Ryan Dmowski scored to get the Steelheads within one with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Lukas Parik picked up the victory in net making 38 saves.
After a scoreless first period Tarun Fizer would hand the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead a on a breakaway score 1:36 into the stanza. Cameron Wright made it 2-0 Utah on an empty-net score with 39 seconds remaining in regulation. Ryan Dmowski made things interesting scoring with just 13 seconds left in the game but 15 saves from Parik in the third period would seal the deal for the Grizzlies.
SCORING
- 2nd, 1:36 | 1-0, UTA GOAL: Tarun Fizer snuck behind the Steelheads and was sprung in on a breakaway. From the right circle he cut to the middle and pulled to his backhand beating Adm Scheel near blocker side.
- 3rd, 19:21 | 2-0, UTA Goal: From center ice Cameron Wright flung it home on the empty netter.
- 3rd, 19:47 | 2-1, IDH Goal: After a chance from Zach Walker on the near post, Ryan Dmowski found the puck on the far side of the goal line. He was able to bank it off the left side of Parik into the back of the net.
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while Utah finished 0-for-4.
- Steelheads out the Grizzlies 39-27.
- Remi Poirier (SICK), Wade Murphy (INJ), Jordan Timmons (IR), Michael Pastujov (IR), Darren Brady (INJ), Matt Stief (IR), and Dawson Barteaux (INJ) did not play for Idaho.
- Adam Scheel made 25 svaes on 26 shots while Lukas Park made 38 on 39.
THREE STARS
1) Lukas Parik (UTA)
2) Tarun Fizer (UTA)
3) Adam Scheel (IDH)
TEAM RECORDS:
Idaho: (2-1-0-0, 4pts)
Utah: (2-1-0-0, 4pts)
UP NEXT
The Steelheads will host Utah tomorrow night at 7:10pm. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 28, 2022
- Second Period Explosion Leads Rush to 6-4 Win Over Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Fall in Home Opener 2-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Rally Past Oilers on Friday, 5-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Four Unanswered Lift Thunder Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Open Weekend with Third Straight Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Hit Win Column, Offense Explodes on Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Get First Win of Season, Sink Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Penalties Abound as Rabbits Fall 4-1 to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Sinclair Silences Nailers in Rare Accomplishment - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Start Road Trip with 6-3 Loss at Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Growlers Lay Out Lions 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cyclones Return Home Undefeated - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Drop First of Three in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - October 28 - ECHL
- Wiesblatt Reassigned to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Returns to Action Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, October 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Fall in Home Opener 2-1
- CWI Named Official Education Partner for Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2
- Steelheads Net Five Goals in First Period Completing Weekend Sweep over Iowa
- Ryan Dmowski Nets Hat Trick in Steelheads' Victory Over Iowa