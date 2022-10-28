Steelheads Fall in Home Opener 2-1

October 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads fell 2-1 in the home opener of their 25th season on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,077. Ryan Dmowski scored to get the Steelheads within one with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Lukas Parik picked up the victory in net making 38 saves.

After a scoreless first period Tarun Fizer would hand the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead a on a breakaway score 1:36 into the stanza. Cameron Wright made it 2-0 Utah on an empty-net score with 39 seconds remaining in regulation. Ryan Dmowski made things interesting scoring with just 13 seconds left in the game but 15 saves from Parik in the third period would seal the deal for the Grizzlies.

SCORING

- 2nd, 1:36 | 1-0, UTA GOAL: Tarun Fizer snuck behind the Steelheads and was sprung in on a breakaway. From the right circle he cut to the middle and pulled to his backhand beating Adm Scheel near blocker side.

- 3rd, 19:21 | 2-0, UTA Goal: From center ice Cameron Wright flung it home on the empty netter.

- 3rd, 19:47 | 2-1, IDH Goal: After a chance from Zach Walker on the near post, Ryan Dmowski found the puck on the far side of the goal line. He was able to bank it off the left side of Parik into the back of the net.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while Utah finished 0-for-4.

- Steelheads out the Grizzlies 39-27.

- Remi Poirier (SICK), Wade Murphy (INJ), Jordan Timmons (IR), Michael Pastujov (IR), Darren Brady (INJ), Matt Stief (IR), and Dawson Barteaux (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Adam Scheel made 25 svaes on 26 shots while Lukas Park made 38 on 39.

THREE STARS

1) Lukas Parik (UTA)

2) Tarun Fizer (UTA)

3) Adam Scheel (IDH)

TEAM RECORDS:

Idaho: (2-1-0-0, 4pts)

Utah: (2-1-0-0, 4pts)

UP NEXT

The Steelheads will host Utah tomorrow night at 7:10pm. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.