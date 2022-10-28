Thunder Returns to Action Tonight vs. Tulsa

Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns to action tonight at 7:05 p.m. to face the Tulsa Oilers at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 158-151-37 against Tulsa and 86-68-20 at home in the series against the Oilers.

Tonight is the first regular season meeting between the two longtime rivals. Tulsa knocked off the Thunder in exhibition play on October 15, 3-1. Both teams are coming off of 5-3 losses last Saturday. The Thunder lost in their home opener to Allen while Kansas City defeated the Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Tulsa is tied for third with Allen, Rapid City and Utah with two points. Wichita sits in seventh, but is one of just two teams that have only played one game this season.

Stefan Fournier made an immediate impact last Saturday night. He found Brayden Watts in the first period to tie the game at one. Late in the third, he scored his first goal of the season on the power play to cut the Allen lead to two. Fournier recorded his 90th ECHL goal, needing just 10 to reach the century mark.

Wichita had some roster fluctuation this past week. The San Jose Sharks assigned netminder Strauss Mann and Ozzy Wiesblatt earlier this week. Wiesblatt's stay was short-lived as he was recalled to the Barracuda on Friday. Wichita has also claimed defenseman Cole MacDonald from the Florida Everblades and he was added to the roster.

Tulsa returns a solid core from last season, led by Jack Doremus, Dylan Sadowy, Jimmy Soper, Jackson Leef, Alex Kromm and veteran Mike McKee. Soper and Leef lead the Oilers with four points each. Former Thunder defenseman Justin Bean signed in Tulsa over the offseason.

