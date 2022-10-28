Admirals Get First Win of Season, Sink Mariners

NORFOLK, VA-- Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, were able to overcome a second period deficit to gain their first victory of the season at home.

In the first matchup between new division opponents, neither Norfolk nor Maine were able to score in the first period. A Tim Doherty goal six minutes into period two put the Mariners in-front Despite trailing, Norfolk was able to get plenty of shots on goal and created multiple chances. With time winding down in period two, Elijah Vilio found Aidan Brown and tied the game up at one. Less than a minute later, Tag Bertuzzi connected on a pass from Eric Williams to take the lead on his first professional goal. Norfolk was able to lockdown Maine defensively in the third period, limiting them to six shots on goal. With eight seconds left, Eric Cooley was able to find the back of the net on an empty net goal to seal the victory for the Admirals.

3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. NOR- Aidan Brown(1 goal and 1 assist)

2. NOR- Tag Bertuzzi (1 goal and 1 assist)

3. NOR- Cale Morris (21 saves on 22 shots)

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Aidan Brown - Getting his first goal of the season, Brown was able to put the Admirals on the board late into the second period. He also collected the assist on Bertuzzi's goal and helped the Admirals get sustained pressure in the offensive zone.

Tag Bertuzzi - Getting his first professional goal, Bertuzzi was one of many bright spots for the Admirals tonight collecting two points. Bertuzzi had played well the first week of the season and will look to be a big-time contributor for the Admirals this season.

Cale Morris - Morris was tremendous in goal saving 21 of 22 total shots he faced, including many timely saves. Morris helped lead the Admirals to their first win of the season, and will look to build on this performance the rest of the weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals have two more games this weekend against Maine, including another City Series matchup tomorrow. Saturday's game will start at 6:05.

