Stingrays Open Weekend with Third Straight Win
October 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Tyler Wall stood on his head, making 21 saves in the South Carolina Stingrays (3-0-0-0) victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-1-1-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night.
Ryan Scarfo got the Stingrays on the board with 7:34 remaining in the opening period with his first tally of the season. Justin Florek shoveled a pass to the slot where Scarfo spun and fired a shot past Greenville's David Hrenak for the 1-0 lead.
Nearly four minutes later, Jonny Evans netted his third marker in the last two games, doubling the Stingrays' lead. Evans and Josh Wilkins executed a perfect give-and-go with Evans splitting the defense and flipping a backhanded shot past Hrenak for the two-goal advantage to close out the first frame.
At the 7:16 mark of the second period, Greenville's third power play of the evening finally broke through from Nikita Pavlychev. Ben Freeman began the play by firing a one-timer from the slot that Wall saved, but Pavlychev was standing at the doorstep for the rebound tally, cutting the deficit to one.
Tarek Baker didn't let that last as he tucked away his third goal of the season, regaining the Stingrays' two-goal lead two and a half minutes later. Matt Anderson raced to the opposing blue line where he fed Baker, squaring up with the net and placing the puck just under the crossbar.
Anderson closed out the evening's scoring with a power play goal of his own for the eventual 4-1 final score. The defenseman's goal was not only his second of the season but his second on the power play as well.
The Stingrays' power play found the back of the net once on six opportunities while the penalty kill gave up their first goal of the season on four more shorthanded chances.
The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tomorrow, Saturday, October 29th at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the in-state rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.
