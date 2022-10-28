Penalties Abound as Rabbits Fall 4-1 to Stingrays

GREENVILLE, SC - Two first period goals were too much to overcome for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as they fell 4-1 in a penalty-filled contest to the South Carolina Stingrays at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night.

In a fast-paced first period of action, the Swamp Rabbits found themselves trailing beyond the midway point of the period, as Ryan Scarfo gave the Stingrays the 1-0 lead at 12:52. At 16:14, Jonny Evans added a second Stingrays goal for the 2-0 lead at the intermission.

In the second, Nikita Pavlychev put Greenville on the board with his second goal of the season, sliding a power-play deflection into the net and past South Carolina goaltender Tyler Wall. Pavlychev's goal was answered by a well-placed Tarek Baker shot for a 3-1 Stingrays lead at 9:48. Beside the two goals, the two sides combined for 50 penalty minutes and three fights in the frame.

Early in the third, Matt Anderson added a fourth and final South Carolina goal at 4:35 solidifying, the Stingray's victory behind a 23-save performance by Wall.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 1-1-1-0 while the Stingrays improve to 3-0-0-0. Greenville and the Stingrays remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a Saturday night meeting on MARVEL Superhero Night at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

