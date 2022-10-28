Four Unanswered Lift Thunder Over Oilers

WICHITA, Kansas. - The Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell to 1-2-0-0 on the season, coming up short 5-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita on Friday night.

Eddie Matsushima wasted no time drawing first blood, deflecting a shot from Karl Boudrias past former American Olympian Strauss Man just 2:04 in. The Oilers have scored first in all three contests this season, with every goal coming in the opening five minutes. Alex Gilmour popped home a rebound just 49 seconds after Matsushima, closing the scoring for the first period 2-0 in Tulsa's favor.

Brayden Watts started the scoring in a second period that saw four total goals, ripping a snapshot top shelf 1:47 into the frame. Jack Doremus restored the Oilers' two-goal lead less than two minutes later, shoveling a rebound past Man at the 3:26 mark. Timur Ibragimov pulled the score 3-2 to Tulsa, converting a deep, defensive-zone turnover for the first power-play goal of the game. Dillon Hamaliuk knotted the game 3-3 with 4:53 left in the second, mirroring Watts' earlier goal, but from the left circle. The tally was Wichita's second power-play goal of the second period.

Veteran forward Stefan Fournier deflected Wichita's third-unanswered goal with 8:58 left in the game, giving Wichita a 4-3 lead - their first of the night. Hamaliuk tallied his second of the night with 2:07 remaining, cementing the score line 5-3 in Wichita's favor.

Strauss Man stopped 49 of Tulsa's 52 shots. All three Oilers goals came in the first-half of the game, and each goal was the first of the season for its respective scorer.

The Oilers play Wichita in four-consecutive games, starting Saturday, Nov. 5 at the BOK Center at 7:25 p.m. Before the Oilers game, the first-ever Bedlam on Ice will be played between Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma, starting at 4:00 p.m. Tickets to the Oilers' game gets you into both contests.

