Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, October 28 at 7:05 PM

October 28, 2022 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena | 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they head west to Greenville to take on the Swamp Rabbits for a 7:05 p.m. matchup at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. This evening's contest will be the first of 10 matchups between the in-state rivals. Tonight will mark the first intradivisional battle for the Stingrays after starting the season against the now-Northern Division, Norfolk Admirals.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays put on a show to remember in the home opener last Saturday against Norfolk, beating the Admirals by a final score of 8-1. The eight goals and +7 goal differential by South Carolina were the largest in a home opener in Stingrays' history. Carter Turnbull and Jonny Evans led the way with two goals apiece, adding markers from Tarek Baker, Kevin O'Neil, Jarid Lukosevicius, and Justin Florek.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 88-46-16-11 in 161 all-time regular-season meetings with the Swamp Rabbits. Last season, the Stingrays won the season series by a record of 8-5-2, winning three of the final four matchups to finish off the year.

POSITIVE VIBES ONLY

Out of the 19 skaters that appeared in games during opening weekend for the Stingrays, 14 of them are plus-one or better, five are even, and only one finds himself at minus-one. Tarek Baker leads the way with a +6-rating, tied for second-best in the ECHL.

THE WARDEN

The presence of Evan Wardley in the Stingrays' home opening lineup proved this is a team that opponents do not want to run into this year. Wardley set the tone early in the contest, delivering three hits in his first two shifts. His aggressive style of play and willingness to protect his teammates contributed to Wardley being named an assistant captain to open the season.

A VERY SPECIAL TEAM

The Stingrays' power play is clicking at a 22.2% rate (2-for-9), nearly seven points better than it had at the end of last year. The penalty kill is where the team shined through the first two contests, going perfect in six shorthanded chances and limiting the number of shots their goaltenders faced.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, October 29 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, November 5 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 6 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Tuesday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Friday, November 11 at 7:05 p.m.

