Mariners Drop First of Three in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - Back-to-back goals late in the 2nd period by the Norfolk Admirals boosted them to a 3-1 win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at the Norfolk Scope. It was Norfolk's first victory of the season after an 0-3 start. The Mariners got their lone goal from former University of Maine Black Bear Tim Doherty.

Neither team found the net in the opening frame despite a respectable amount of shots for both sides - Norfolk holding an 8-7 edge. At 6:11 of the second, the Mariners struck first. Nick Jermain rifled a pass from the right wing corner out to Tim Doherty at the left dot, who wristed his first goal as a Mariner past Norfolk netminder Cale Morris. The 1-0 lead held up until the late stages of the frame, when Norfolk struck twice in 51 seconds to flip the script. At 16:56, Aiden Brown finished a backdoor pass from Elijah Villio to tie it up, quickly followed by Tag Bertuzzi's deflection goal to give Norfolk the lead at 17:47. It was the first professional goal for the son of NHL star Todd Bertuzzi. Norfolk led 2-1 after two.

The Mariners spent most of the third period in the offensive zone and had several chances to tie the game including two power plays, but Morris stood tall, and Eric Cooley sealed the game with an empty netter at 19:53. The Maine power play finished 0 for 5. Bussi made 21 stops in the defeat, his first loss of the season. The Mariners fell to 2-2-0.

The Mariners continue their series in Norfolk tomorrow at 6:05 PM and Sunday at 3:05. A four game homestand begins on Friday, November 4th against the Newfoundland Growlers.

