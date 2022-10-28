Cyclones Return Home Undefeated

Cincinnati Cyclones' Sean Bonar in action

Wheeling, WV- An early start on the road along with a 24-save shutout from rookie Mark Sinclair propelled the Cyclones to a 4-0 win over the Wheeling Nailers Friday night at WesBanco Arena, extending Cincinnati's undefeated start to 3-0 on the season.

- The 'Clones cashed in on a pair of first period goals coming from Cody Caron and Justin Vaive. Caron's first of the season came off a pass play from the right point by Jalen Smereck. The veteran defender threw the puck into the slot, where Caron turned to whack past Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier into the goal 5:45 into the game.

- Vaive saw a pass thread to him behind the Nailers defense from Louie Caporusso 15:56 into the first. The Cyclones captain cut to his back hand to score his second goal of the season.

- Mark Sinclair, who made his first start of the season, coupled with Gauthier to make a bevy of star-studded stops in the second period. Sinclair saw Wheeling's Bobby Hampton march to the front of the net for a heavy shut that the 'Clones net minder turned aside. He made multiple saves on both Cam Hausinger and Cedric Desruisseau as well in the frame. Gauthier's highlight save came when he turned aside a two-on-one from Lee Lapid and Josh Burnside.

- Patrick Polino managed to score the only goal of the middle period. Emmett Sproule grabbed puck in center and pushed it over to Lapid in transition. Lapid crossed the blue line, then flicked the puck across to Polino for a one-timer to build Cincinnati to a 3-0 lead with just over five minutes to play in the frame.

- The Nailers continued to press in the third period, pulling their goalie with nearly four minutes left, but Vaive cruised to center and found the puck to shoot into the empty target for his second goal of the game and third of the season.

- The Cyclones get their first shutout of the season and first since Sean Bonar blanked Kalamazoo on March 22nd.

- The 'Clones return home undefeated to begin the home portion of their season against Iowa.

