Wiesblatt Reassigned to Barracuda

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today.

The San Jose Sharks have reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt from Wichita to the Barracuda.

The Thunder have also claimed defenseman Cole MacDonald off waivers from the Florida Everblades and has been added to the roster.

MacDonald, 27, returns to the ECHL after playing a year overseas in Poland and Romania. He returned to the Everblades in August, but was waived prior to the start of the season.

MacDonald turned pro in 2019-20 with Florida and appeared in 45 career games for the Everblades. He tallied seven assists in 43 contests during the 2020-21 season. Last year, he split time between Unia Oswiecim (Poland) and ASC Corona Brasov (Romania), recording eight goals and 15 assists in 40 combined games between the two franchises.

A native of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound blueliner played his college hockey for St. Francis Xavier (USports). During his four-year collegiate career, he finished with 89 points (20g, 69a) in 110 games for the X-Men. He was named to the USports All Rookie Team in 2016-17 and USports Second All-Star Team in 2017-18.

Prior to his collegiate career, MacDonald played four seasons for the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips. He was an alternate captain in 2015-16 and finished with 98 points (23g, 75a) in 266 career games for the Silvertips.

