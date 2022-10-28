Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-0-1-0) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (2-0-0-0)

October 28, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #3

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Tyler Hascall (8)

Linesmen: Brian Pincus (71), Brandon Grillo (81)

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS STINGRAYS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 30, 2022 - Greenville 4 vs South Carolina 5 OT

Next Meeting:

October 29, 2022 - Greenville vs South Carolina

All-Time Record:

(73-70-16)

QUICK BITS

ENDING OPENING WEEKEND WITH A "W":

After the comeback effort fell short in heart-breaking fashion on Saturday night against Savannah, the Swamp Rabbits jumped out to a hot start over the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon. Led by the two goals from Forward Tanner Eberle, the Rabbits took a commanding three goal lead through the middle of the final period. Norfolk was not done yet however, as Blake Murray netted two quick goals within two minutes of one another, keeping the Admirals in striking distance. Late in the final frame, Michael McNiven made multiple big time saves to ultimately help the Rabbits capture its first win of the season.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

After a last place finish a season ago, the Stingrays are changing course at the start of this season. They enter today's match with a 2-0 record, leading the league in offensive goals scored, as well as defensive goals allowed. Charleston sees three rookies, Turnbull, Baker, and O'Neil inside the top four rookie scorers in the ECHL, each tallying 5 points on Opening weekend. The Stingrays are entering tonight's game winning the second of a back-to-back 8-1 over Norfolk.

TURNING TO TANNER:

As the Rabbits came out victorious last Sunday afternoon, fans were quick to notice newcomer Tanner Eberle. After a slower than expected start in the season opener, Eberle kickstarted his scoring on Sunday, contributing two goals, one of which came on the power-play, to help defeat the Admirals. He will look to continue last games success against the top defense in the league this weekend and a penalty-kill that has gone 6 for 6 through two games.

EASTMAN BOUND AND DOWN:

Beginning his first full season with the Rabbits, having played 15 with the club during 21-22 campaign, Austin Eastman is quickly making a name for himself throughout the league. Through two games, he is tied for the league lead amongst rookies in assists with 3. He is tied for the team lead in overall points (3) with teammate Chase Zieky after opening weekend. Two of his three assists came in Sunday afternoon's bounce-back win against Norfolk.

MIKEY MONEY:

Goaltender Michael McNiven had a strong outing in his first game for the Rabbits, securing a win in front of the home crowd on Sunday afternoon. He posted a 0.938 save percentage, stopping 30 shots on 32 attempts. Based on what Head Coach Andrew Lord scripted last weekend, McNiven may see a start against South Carolina alongside fellow backstop David Hrenak.

BRETT'S BACK:

Brett Kemp, Greenville's third leading scorer from a season ago, returned to the Rabbits on Monday, being assigned from the Ontario Reign. The 22-year old dropped 37 points in 30 games and earned Player of the Week honors in January. Andrew Lord praised Kemp as a "dynamic" forward with two-way abilities in his mid-week media availability.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

After tonight's game, these two teams will face off again tomorrow night. Following that contest, the Rabbits take to the road for the first time of the season, heading to Atlanta. The Gladiators are entering the weekend with a 1-2 record, allowing 11 goals in the first three contests.

ECHL Stories from October 28, 2022

