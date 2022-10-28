Growlers Lay Out Lions 6-3

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their win streak to four games with a come from behind 6-3 victory over the Trois-Riviéres Lions on Friday night at the Colisée Vidéotron.

It was a big offensive night for many of the Growlers top performers from last weekend once again as each of Isaac Johnson, Orrin Centazzo, Tyler Boland and Zach O'Brien recorded three-point games in this one.

Newfoundland once again take on Trois-Riviéres tomorrow afternoon at the Colisée Vidéotron with a 4:30 pm NL puck drop.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. TR - R. Francis

