Growlers Lay Out Lions 6-3
October 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their win streak to four games with a come from behind 6-3 victory over the Trois-Riviéres Lions on Friday night at the Colisée Vidéotron.
It was a big offensive night for many of the Growlers top performers from last weekend once again as each of Isaac Johnson, Orrin Centazzo, Tyler Boland and Zach O'Brien recorded three-point games in this one.
Newfoundland once again take on Trois-Riviéres tomorrow afternoon at the Colisée Vidéotron with a 4:30 pm NL puck drop.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - I. Johnson
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. TR - R. Francis
