ECHL Transactions - October 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 28, 2022:

Adirondack:

Delete Jake Theut, G loaned to Cleveland

Allen:

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Durham, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Benjamin Gagne, D activated from reserve

Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Greenville:

Add Ethan Cap, D activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve

Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford [10/27]

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Kansas City:

Add Josh Elmes, D activated from reserve

Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Adam Karashik, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Ryan Romeo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Ozzy Wiesblatt, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Delete Anthony Repaci, F recalled by Springfield

