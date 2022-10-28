ECHL Transactions - October 28
October 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 28, 2022:
Adirondack:
Delete Jake Theut, G loaned to Cleveland
Allen:
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Durham, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Benjamin Gagne, D activated from reserve
Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Greenville:
Add Ethan Cap, D activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve
Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford [10/27]
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Kansas City:
Add Josh Elmes, D activated from reserve
Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Adam Karashik, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Ryan Romeo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Laval
Wheeling:
Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Ozzy Wiesblatt, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Delete Anthony Repaci, F recalled by Springfield
