Thunder Point Streak at 13 After 2-1 OT Loss to Lions
January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell in overtime to the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday night, 2-1, in front of a sellout crowd of 5,460 fans at Cool Insuring Arena. With the overtime loss, the Thunder have points in 13 straight games.
Ryan Orgel opened the scoring just 5:05 into the game on a snap shot from the right circle. Goaltender Joe Vrbetic made the original save and kicked the puck over to Orgel who snapped it into the net for his fifth of the season. Assists were credited to Ryan Smith and Shane Harper for the 1-0 lead after one period.
Trois-Rivieres tied the game in the second period on a rebound for Anthony Beauregard. Vinnie Purpura stopped the first chance, but Beauregard got the rebound and sent the puck into the net for his 11th of the year. Chris Ortiz and Markuss Komuls were credited with the assists at 9:18 of the second period and the game was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes.
After no scoring in the third period, Jakov Novak scored off the faceoff in the offensive zone to give the Lions a 2-1 victory. Vinnie Purpura picked up the overtime loss with a 34-save performance.
Adirondack returns home tomorrow against Norfolk to finish the weekend at Cool Insuring Arena at 3 p.m.
