Game Notes: January 27 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies

January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, meet the Utah Grizzlies for the final game of the week tonight at 7:05 p.m. from Maverik Center.

The Rush are 0-2-0 against Utah this season and are looking to snap a four-game losing streak with a win this evening. Rapid City is one point out of the playoffs currently.

UTAH PROVES TO BE A BEAR

The Rapid City Rush failed to carry a lead into the third period after the Grizzlies scored with just 14 seconds left in the second period. Utah went on to score the next four goals in the game and cruise to a 6-3 win. The Rush are trying to remain on the right side of their first-half trends. The Rush have not lost all three games of a three-game road series this season. The Rush are also 10-6-1 during weekend contests this year. Finally, Rapid City has not suffered a five-game losing skid this year.

NELSON DOES IT ALL AND MORE

Logan Nelson logged his 400th career professional point after his assist on Brett Gravelle's first period goal yesterday. Nelson would add a goal in the second period to start his quest toward 500 professional points. The Rush road captain has three points in two games against the Grizzlies this year.

THE SHORTYS KEEP COMING

Will Riedell tallied the fifth Rush shorthanded goal this season in yesterday's game. He is the fourth different Rush skater to score a man down, and the Rush are now tied for fifth in the league in shorthanded markers. Until yesterday, the Rush had not lost when scoring a shorthanded goal all year.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Rush will gain a couple days rest as the team heads north to Maine for games next week. The Rush will not face another North Division opponent this season, but will see back-to-back South Division opponents in late February (@ Greenville) and early March (vs. Savannah). That will finish the non-divisional schedule for the Rush. Rapid City is currently 7-1-0 in non-Mountain Division play with a 5-0 record over Iowa and a 2-1 record over Fort Wayne.

PLAYOFF PICTURE TIGHTENS UP

Rapid City has 40 games under their belt after last night's loss. The Rush are one point behind Allen for the final playoff spot in the division, but Utah is just two points away from tying the Rush for fifth. The Rush have a 10-20-2 record in the Mountain Division, holding a winning record against only Wichita in head-to-head competition in the division. The Rush have nine non-divisional games left of their final 32 games.

HELLO OLD FRIEND

Logan Nelson and Tyler Penner were former teammates during the COVID-19 season with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. Meanwhile, Josh Wesley and Will Riedell, while never getting to play against each other, were Bantam AAA teammates with the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes in youth hockey.

POWERPLAYS EVEN

The Rush and Grizzlies have both failed to score on the powerplay this series, with only Will Riedell's shorthanded goal coming on special teams. The Rush entered the week with the 23rd ranked powerplay in the league while Utah has the 27th. The Grizzlies have the league's worst penalty kill, but are 5-for-5 this weekend.

HAVING SHOTS

The Rush logged 48 shots on net in last night's 6-3 loss, the first time this season the Rush have put over 45 shots on net and lost. The Rush have won this season with 46, 49, and 55 shots on goal, but Trent Miner's 45-save performance held off the Rush attack. Jarrod Gourley, Logan Nelson, and Keanu Yamamoto led the charge with five shots each last night.

RIE-DING HIGH

Defenseman Will Riedell now has a point in three of the last four Rush games. The versatile D-man has played 18 games for R.C. this year with a goal and four assists. In his AHL stints in Calgary, Riedell has three assists in seven games played for the Wranglers.

BLACK HILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO

While the Rush are on their annual two-week road trip, The Monument has been converted into a cowboy's paradise for the annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. The annual event is one of the nation's largest western events and features cattle sales, vendors, farm equipment, competitions, and more. The event concludes with next week's PRCA Rodeo Rapid City. The Rush do not return home until February 9 as they take on Kansas City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.