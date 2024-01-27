Richardson's First Pro Shutout Secures Sweep of Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Jordan Timmons poked home the only goal of the game 49 seconds in, but Luke Richardson stole the show with 37 saves on 37 shots, earning his first pro shutout and vaulting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 1-0 win on Saturday night. The win also sets a new record for Greenville professional hockey, with the 2023-24 Greenville Swamp Rabbits becoming the fastest team to 30 wins, having done so in 42 regular season games.

Jordan Timmons fired home the only goal of the game, and it was so early fans were still finding their seats. Just 49 seconds into the action, Ben Freeman took a turned over puck behind the net and left it for Timmons streaking behind. Timmons fired a backhander that was thwarted by the blocker of Florida's Cam Johnson in net, but Freeman fed the rebound back to Timmons. He poked at the puck hard enough to play it over the goal line, giving the Swamp Rabbits the only goal of the game they'd need and a 1-0 advantage (Freeman collected the only assist). Moments later, Luke Richardson, in net for the Swamp Rabbits, made a game-breaking save on his blocker post with an outstretched leg pad at the last second, and rode that momentum to 12 total saves in the opening 20 minutes.

Richardson's pads stayed hot, denying another 13 shots in the middle frame and an additional 12 in the final 20 minutes. He held on with Florida's goaltender pulled for the extra-attacker, and held on for a 1-0 win, his first shutout of his professional career.

Richardson's record improved to 5-1-1-0 on the season with his 37-save shutout collected. As mentioned above, this year's Swamp Rabbits team became the fastest to 30 wins in a regular season in all of Greenville professional hockey history, accomplishing the task in 42 regular season games. The previous was set by the 1999-2000 Greenville Grrrowl, who earned their 30th win in 45 regular season contests.

The Swamp Rabbits head back home for a "three-in-three" against three different opponents, beginning with the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for Friday, February 2nd, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

