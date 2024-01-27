Solar Bears Trade Carson MacKinnon to Savannah Ghost Pirates
January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Jan. 27) the Hockey Club has traded forward Carson MacKinnon to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.
MacKinnon, 24, has appeared in 21 ECHL games over two seasons for the Jacksonville Icemen and Orlando Solar Bears, scoring three points (2g-1a).
Prior to his professional career, MacKinnon played in 47 collegiate games over two seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, scoring 29 points (7g-22a). The 6-foot-1, 172-pound forward played in 332 regular season and playoff games, scoring 163 points (61g-102a) in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rimouski Oceanic and Gatineau Olympiques from 2015-2020.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 27 - ECHL
- Riedell Recalled to Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Trade Carson MacKinnon to Savannah Ghost Pirates - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Guns N Hoses Extravaganza at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: January 27 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Hosting Military Appreciation Night Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at KC, 6:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Icemen Bust Ghost Pirates 6-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder, Stingrays Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Wear Star Wars Jerseys in Battle with Nailers on Star Wars Night - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Catch Fire In Third Period Of 6-3 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Complete Comeback Against Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans End Their Four-Game Losing Streak with a 4-2 Win Over KC - Allen Americans
- Rush Sputter in Third, Fall 6-3 to Utah - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.