Solar Bears Trade Carson MacKinnon to Savannah Ghost Pirates

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Jan. 27) the Hockey Club has traded forward Carson MacKinnon to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

MacKinnon, 24, has appeared in 21 ECHL games over two seasons for the Jacksonville Icemen and Orlando Solar Bears, scoring three points (2g-1a).

Prior to his professional career, MacKinnon played in 47 collegiate games over two seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, scoring 29 points (7g-22a). The 6-foot-1, 172-pound forward played in 332 regular season and playoff games, scoring 163 points (61g-102a) in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rimouski Oceanic and Gatineau Olympiques from 2015-2020.

