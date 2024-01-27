Game Day Preview: Americans at KC, 6:05 PM CST

Allen Americans surround the Kansas City Mavericks

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), close out a three-game series tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks in an early 6:05 PM start time. After last night's 4-2 victory, the Americans go for the series win tonight.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 2/7/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Bounce Back: The Americans evened their three-game series with Kansas City on Friday night outscoring the Mavericks 3-1 in the second period on their way to a 4-2 victory. Eric Williams (3), Gavin Gould (6), Colby McAuley (18), and Ty Fournier (6) were the goal scorers for Allen. Gould's goal came shorthanded. His second shorty of the season. The Americans ended their four-game losing streak. It was the third win of the season series for the Americans, evening their record at Cable Dahmer Arena (3-3-0). Kansas City still leads the season series (6-3-0). It was only the fifth regulation loss for Kansas City at home this season. Three of those losses have come at the hands of the Americans. With the victory on Friday night, the Americans improved their road record to 11-10-1-0. Allen is 4-1-0 in their last five road games.

Crone held without a point again: After having his season-long 18-game point streak snapped on Wednesday night, last year's ECHL Most Valuable Player was shutout on the scoresheet for a second straight game. Crone leads the Americans in points with 42 and assists with 28. During the 18-game streak he had 31 points (11 goals and 20 assists).

Rookie debut: Americans rookie netminder Marco Costantini made his Americans debut on Friday night stopping 28 of 30 Kansas City shots to earn his first ECHL victory. The Americans signed Costantini on January 15th as a free agent. He played in five games this season with Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL where he posted a record of 2-2-1 with a 0.952 save percentage.

Head-to-Head vs the Mavericks: The Americans won for the third time in the season series beating Kansas City 4-2 victory on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Americans have a 3-3-0 road record in the season series. Kansas City leads the overall series 6-3-0.

Don't call me shorty Americans forward Gavin Gould scored his second shorthanded goal of the season on Friday night. He leads the Americans in that category. He's tied for third overall in the ECHL. The Americans have a total of five for the season. His other shorthanded goal came on New Years Eve in a 6-4 win over Idaho.

Orzeck Milestone: Americans defenseman Nolan Orzeck played in his 100th professional game on Friday night. 27 of those 100 games have come with the Americans this season.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Home: 7-11-0-0

Away: 11-10-1-0

Overall: 18-21-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Colby McAuley

Assists: (28) Hank Crone

Points: (42) Hank Crone

+/-: (+14) Blake Murray

PIM's: (94) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 12-6-2-0

Away: 16-2-0-0

Overall: 28-8-2-0

Last 10: 8-1-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (18) Patrick Curry

Assists: (31) Max Andreev

Points: (44) Patrick Curry

+/-: (+19) Marc-Olivier Duquette

PIM's (49) Ryan Devine

