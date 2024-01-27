Thunder, Stingrays Round Two Tonight

January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off with the South Carolina Stingrays

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off with the South Carolina Stingrays(Wichita Thunder)

CHARLESTON, SC - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, resumes its three-game road trip tonight at 5:05 p.m. CST in Charleston against South Carolina.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Stingrays. All-time, Wichita is 1-3-0 against South Carolina and 1-1-0 on the road against the Stingrays.

Last night, the Stingrays raced to a 7-1 victory over the Thunder. Wichita cut the lead to one early in the second, but South Carolina pulled away, scoring three in both the second and the third periods for the win.

The Thunder sits in seventh place with 29 points. The Stingrays move into a three-way tie for third in the South Division.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 11-3-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 1-18-4.

One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita heads on the road for the first time since New Year's Eve and sits in fifth in that category on the power play, going 16-for-61 (26.2%). Overall, The Thunder are 32-for-129, good for 24.8%.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 24 minor penalties and fourth among rookies with 68 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for third with six major penalties...Ryan Finnegan is second among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 6-5-3 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after one...

STINGRAYS NOTES - Jack Adams is tied for fifth in rookie scoring with 35 points...Garet Hunt is tied for the league-lead with seven major penalties...Austin Magera is third in rookie scoring with 38 points...Connor Moore is eighth in points by a defenseman (25)...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.