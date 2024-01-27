Preview: Royals Wear Star Wars Jerseys in Battle with Nailers on Star Wars Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game home series with the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday, January 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game will feature the Royals Star Wars Night! Dress in your Star Wars attire and take pictures with characters from the Star Wars universe! Fans can enjoy a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 PM presented by Albright College.

Giveaway: Royals Ice Angel Poster (1,500 fans) - distributed after the game

During the game, the Royals will be sporting 'Star Wars' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday, January 28 at 9 PM.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store HERE.

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $84 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 16-18-3-1 record after falling to the Nailers in overtime, 5-4, in the series opener on Wednesday, January 24, and in regulation, 8-3, on Friday, January 26. The Royals had their four-game point streak snapped with a 2-1-1 record in their last five games.

Matt Brown leads the Royals with 35 points and 23 assists. Ryan Chyzowski scored his team leading 15th goal of the season on Friday. Tag Bertuzzi has registered a point in four of his last five games (4g-4a).

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling enters the series finale at 20-16-1-1 through 38 games this season. The Nailers have won four-straight with wins in the first two games of this series after they swept the Iowa Heartlanders in a two-game series with wins on Friday, January 19, 4-1, and Saturday, January 20, 4-3. The Nailers have won five of their last six road games.

Forward Jordan Martel earned his first professional career hat trick and career-high four-point game on Friday. Martel leads the Nailers in goals (18) and has earned a point in five of his last six games. Goaltender Taylor Gauthier has won his last four starts after turning aside 12 of 16 shots in the series opener and 21 of 24 on Friday.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Pink Beanie

Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Chinese New Year specialty jersey

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

