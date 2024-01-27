Riedell Recalled to Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defensemen Will Riedell has been recalled to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Riedell has scored points in three of the last four games for the Rush, including a go-ahead, shorthanded goal in last night's game. He has scored twice with four assists in the 18 games he's played in Rapid City this year and has added three more assists in seven games with the Wranglers.

The Rush are now limited to five active defensemen on the roster ahead of tonight's contest in Utah. The team has had success with a five-defenseman look this season, having had to go with five blueliners on eight occasions since December.

Rapid City meets the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7:10 p.m. MT from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, for the final game of this week's competition.

