ECHL Transactions - January 27
January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 27, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Billy Constantinou, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Savannah:
Weiland Parrish, F from Florida
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Thompson, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Atlanta:
Add Josh Boyko, G added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)
Cincinnati:
Add Scott Kirton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael McNiven, G added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Florida:
Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Davis, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Benito Posa, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Brett Bulmer, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Andrew Bellant, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Iowa:
Delete Davis Koch, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Owen Pederson, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve
Add Brock Caufield, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Ryan Mahshie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F traded to Savannah
Rapid City:
Delete Will Riedell, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Koletrane Wilson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Savannah:
Add Carson MacKinnon, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
South Carolina:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zachary Emond, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Carson Focht, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Will Cranley, G activated from reserve
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve
