ECHL Transactions - January 27

January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 27, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Billy Constantinou, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Savannah:

Weiland Parrish, F from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Thompson, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Atlanta:

Add Josh Boyko, G added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)

Cincinnati:

Add Scott Kirton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael McNiven, G added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Florida:

Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Davis, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Benito Posa, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Brett Bulmer, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Andrew Bellant, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Iowa:

Delete Davis Koch, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Owen Pederson, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve

Add Brock Caufield, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Ryan Mahshie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F traded to Savannah

Rapid City:

Delete Will Riedell, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Koletrane Wilson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Savannah:

Add Carson MacKinnon, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

South Carolina:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Carson Focht, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Will Cranley, G activated from reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.