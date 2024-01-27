Growlers Maul Mariners 5-1

The Newfoundland Growlers mauled the Maine Mariners 5-1 on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Zach O'Brien (2G, 1A) and Isaac Johnson (1G, 2A) led the way offensively with three points each while Vyacheslav Peksa stopped 22/23 shots he faced to secure the win.

Newfoundland conclude their trip in Maine tomorrow evening at 4:30pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. NFL - I. Johnson

3. NFL - V. Peksa

