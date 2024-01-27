Heartlanders Silence Sell-Out Crowd in Indy, 7-3

Indianapolis, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders scored a team-record five power-play goals, forward Nick Campoli had his first career hat trick (3g, 1a) and the Heartlanders clobbered the Indy Fuel, 7-3, Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Eleven Heartlanders had at least a point and five had multi-point efforts.

The teams combined for 89 penalty minutes (Iowa 36) and the Heartlanders and Fuel each had more than ten separate infractions.

Iowa scored four times on the man up in a four-minute span in the second period during a major penalty for charging assessed to Indy in the second period.

Dornbach started the scoring, rattling in a rebound at the left post with 9:19 to go in the second while on a 5-on-3. Dornbach had a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" with a goal, assist and fighting major.

Campoli continued the good vibes a minute later with his first of the game, redirecting a shot from Anthony Firriolo off the inside of his stick. Dornbach received the secondary helper.

With 6:36 left in the second, Louis Boudon dragged the puck out of a scramble at the left post and backhanded it over a sprawled Zach Driscoll (loss, 7 GA, 14 saves) for his tenth of the season. Liam Coughlin dished to Boudon for the primary assist. Kyle Masters received the secondary helper.

Campoli tallied Iowa's fourth man-up goal with 4:52 to go in the second, nudging it at the right post for his first career multi-goal game. He then completed the hat trick with Iowa at 2:05 of the third with a swivel and top-shelf wrister over the goaltender.

Indy scored twice in the next two minutes to make it 4-2 going into the third.

The teams combined for 54 penalty minutes in a scoreless first frame, which included a kerfuffle between Iowa and Indy in the late stages of the first, resulting in ejections of Iowa's Will Calverley and Indy's Ross MacDougall.

Drew DeRidder made 29 saves to win his fourth game of the month and fifth of the season.

Next week, the Heartlanders visit the Kalamazoo Wings for back-to-back games on Fri., Feb. 2 at 6:00 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games

The Heartlanders take on Kalamazoo on Wed., Feb. 7 at 6:35 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Country Night, presented by KISS Country, on Fri., Feb. 9 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The game features $6 domestic drafts and $3.50 fountain drinks. On Sat., Feb. 10 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Iowa is home again for Cancer Awareness Night pres. by iHeartMedia. Join us as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have battled and are currently fighting cancer.

The Heartlanders are home for Valentine's Day on Wed., Feb. 14 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, a perfect last-minute gift to take your loved ones to the game. On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.

The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.

