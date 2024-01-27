Fuel Sell Out Seventh This Season, Fall To Iowa

January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders for the second night in a row, this time in front of a sellout crowd of 6,475 fans. Ultimately, they fell 7-3 to the Heartlanders.

1ST PERIOD

Things moved quickly in the first period with few whistles until 12:47 when Kyle Maksimovich and Iowa's Casey Dornbach took offsetting minor penalties for tripping and diving/embellishment respectively.

Those penalties expired before the 17:08 mark when Dornbach was called again, this time five minutes for fighting along with his teammate Will Calverley, Indy's Colin Bilek and Ross MacDougall.

Calverly and MacDougall also received game misconduct calls for being the secondary altercation in that fight. DJ King and Jake Durflinger were also given a double minor each for roughing in that same altercation.

The period ended soon after that with no scores from either side but not without one more penalty, a slashing call to Jordan Martin at 19:19.

2ND PERIOD

At 3:52, Iowa's Brett Budgell took a slashing call but the Heartlanders killed it off. Five minutes later, Indy's Andrew Bellant took a five minute major penalty for charging and was soon joined by Zach Jordan who took a slashing call at 9:52.

Iowa struck first on the power play with a goal by Dornbach at 10:43. At 11:56, still on the power play due to the major call on Bellant, Iowa took a 2-0 lead after Nick Campoli scored.

At 13:22, Louis Boudon scored to make it 3-0, still on the power play. Eleven seconds later, Matt Cairns took an inciting misconduct penalty and exited the ice. Kyle Maksimovich served an unsportsmanlike conduct bench minor at the same time.

Campoli scored his second of the period at 15:08 to put the Heartlanders up 4-0, again on the power play.

Colin Bilek scored at 15:35 to get the Fuel on the board with the help of Cam Hillis and Santino Centorame. Less than two minutes later, Matus Spodniak scored to make it 4-2 after a lengthy review process.

At 18:16, Dornbach sat for elbowing giving the Fuel a power play opportunity that would carry over into the third period as they could not score before the second frame ended.

3RD PERIOD

Campoli completed the hat trick with a goal at 2:05 to put the Heartlanders up 5-2 before Chris Cameron scored his second goal of the season at 2:33 to make it 5-3.

At 4:49, Brandon Schultz took a tripping penalty, giving Iowa a power play opportunity that they took advantage of with a goal by Adam Goodsir to make it 6-3.

Iowa added to their lead with a goal by Brett Budgell at 10:38.

At 12:31, Chris Lipe took a delay of game penalty that gave the Fuel a power play chance but the Heartlanders killed it off.

Victor Hadfield took a boarding call at 16:28 but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.

Louka Henault took a double minor roughing penalty while Schultz took a roughing minor at 19:43. Soon after, time expired on the third period and the Fuel fell to the Heartlanders by a score of 7-3.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on February 8, 2024 against the Atlanta Gladiators for Thirsty Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.