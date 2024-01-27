K-Wings Weather Storm, Downpour 5-1 on Walleye
January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (19-17-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used strong goaltending, four multi-point performances, yet another Erik Bradford milestone, and outstanding defense to defeat the Toledo Walleye (24-9-3-3) at Huntington Center on Saturday, 5-1.
Kalamazoo scored five straight goals from the 7:01 mark of the second period on and improved to 6-1-1-0 against Toledo with the come-from-behind victory. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (5-5-0-0) was sublime throughout, stole the show in the first period and tied his season-high with 36 stops on 37 shots faced.
Josh Passolt (12) changed the game's trajectory with a one-timer from the left circle that pulled Kalamazoo even at one in the second. Passolt slapped home a loose puck after a Chad Nychuk (8) dump-in ricocheted off the corner to his stick. David Keefer (17) also assisted the goal.
Keefer(11) gave the K-Wings a 2-1 lead at the 13:37 mark with a tip-in from the slot. Derek Daschke (9) released the initial shot from the left point while Bradford (28) recorded the secondary assist with a hustle play to keep possession of the puck.
Erik Bradford (30) skated in his 100th game with Kalamazoo and recorded his 100th point as a K-Wing with the primary assist on a gorgeous Nychuk(1) backhand goal at the 19:36 mark of the second. Passolt(7) also assisted Kalamazoo's sixth 4-on-4 goal of the year to make the score 3-1.
Kalamazoo kept the pressure on in the third, as Passolt (13) netted his second goal of the contest with a tap-in from the right side of the crease at 6:32. Passolt converted on a Bradford (30) pass that fell to his feet after hitting his shin pad. The goal was set up by a nifty Jordan Seyfert (3) drop pass to Bradford after the forward stole the puck in the neutral zone.
Luke Morgan (1) scored the game's final goal at the 10:17 mark with an unassisted snipe from the left circle. Morgan scampered down the ice after creating a turnover and no-looked the puck into the goal on a two-on-one rush to score his first goal of the year.
Toledo scored its only goal of the game at the 1:17 mark of the second.
The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 37-26.
Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST versus the Indy Fuel (20-15-4-0) for Alzheimer's Awareness at Wings Event Center.
