Mavericks Hosting Military Appreciation Night Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks, the ECHL's top Western Conference team, is back at home in front of a packed Cable Dahmer Arena tonight for the team's annual Military Appreciation Game against the heated division-rival Allen Americans at 6 PM.

Tonight is pacing to be the third-consecutive theme night sellout crowd for the Mavericks as nearly 6,000 fans are expected to pack Cable Dahmer Arena to watch the best Mavericks team in nearly a decade.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks Military Appreciation Night

WHEN: Tonight, Saturday, January 27 at 6 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055

At 28-8-2, the Mavericks are the top team in the Western Conference and having one of their best seasons in franchise history. Limited tickets are still available for tonight's game at 816-252-7825.

