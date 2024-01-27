Thunder Downed on Saturday Night by Stingrays

CHARLESTON, SC - Wichita played the second of a three-game set against South Carolina on Saturday night, losing 5-1 at North Charleston Coliseum.

Michal Stinil netted his 17th of the season in the losing effort.

Austin Magera opened the scoring just 3:50 into the game. He fired a sharp-angle shot over the shoulder of Trevor Gorsuch for his 16th of the year and made it 1-0.

In the second, Kevin O'Neil made it 2-0. He came in off the rush and fired a shot past Gorsuch's glove for his 10th of the season.

Stinil connected at 15:38 to cut the lead to one. Roman Kinal held the puck in at the Stingrays line and found Stinil at the right circle. He fired a one-timer past Garin Bjorklund to make it 2-1.

Just three minutes later, Tyson Empey scored on the power play to make it 3-1.

Magera tallied his second of the game at 19:36 and extended the lead to 4-1.

Empey added his second marker of the night at 12:14 of the third to close the scoring.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. South Carolina was 2-for-5 on the man advantage.

Stinil has six goals in his last five games. Peter Bates netted an assist, giving him 25 helpers on the season.

The two teams close their three-game series at 2:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.

