Thunder Downed on Saturday Night by Stingrays
January 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
CHARLESTON, SC - Wichita played the second of a three-game set against South Carolina on Saturday night, losing 5-1 at North Charleston Coliseum.
Michal Stinil netted his 17th of the season in the losing effort.
Austin Magera opened the scoring just 3:50 into the game. He fired a sharp-angle shot over the shoulder of Trevor Gorsuch for his 16th of the year and made it 1-0.
In the second, Kevin O'Neil made it 2-0. He came in off the rush and fired a shot past Gorsuch's glove for his 10th of the season.
Stinil connected at 15:38 to cut the lead to one. Roman Kinal held the puck in at the Stingrays line and found Stinil at the right circle. He fired a one-timer past Garin Bjorklund to make it 2-1.
Just three minutes later, Tyson Empey scored on the power play to make it 3-1.
Magera tallied his second of the game at 19:36 and extended the lead to 4-1.
Empey added his second marker of the night at 12:14 of the third to close the scoring.
Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. South Carolina was 2-for-5 on the man advantage.
Stinil has six goals in his last five games. Peter Bates netted an assist, giving him 25 helpers on the season.
The two teams close their three-game series at 2:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.
-Thunder-
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder versus the South Carolina Stingrays' Josh Thrower
