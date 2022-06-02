Thunder Announces 2021-22 Protected List

WICHITA Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today its protected list of players from the 2021-22 season.

The list of 29 players includes seven defenseman, 18 forwards and four goalies.

Defense (7): Justin Bean, Billy Constantinou, Jordan Muzzillo, Alex Peters, Garrett Schmitz, Dalton Skelly, Connor Walters

Forwards (18): Anthony Beauregard, Charlie Combs, Peter Crinella, Jay Dickman, Spencer Dorowicz, Billy Exell, Logan Fredericks, Steven Ipri, Tyler Jeanson, Carter Johnson, Stephen Johnson, Bryan Moore, Ian Parker, Beau Starrett, Michal Stinil, Brendan van Riemsdyk, Jake Wahlin, Brayden Watts

Goalies (4): Evan Buitenhuis, Mike Robinson, Michael Stiliadis, Jake Theut

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

