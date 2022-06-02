Walleye Announce 2022 Protected List
June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced its protected list for 2022. Below the list of players is a description of the protected list.
Goaltenders: Billy Christopoulos and Max Milosek
Defensemen: Chris Martenet, Randy Gazzola, Cam Clarke, Cole Fraser, Gordi Myer, Ryan Lowney, Ryker Killins, and Trevor Hamilton
Forwards: Mitchell Heard, TJ Hensick, Matt Berry, Brandon Hawkins, Conlan Keenan, Jesse Mychan, Brent Pedersen, Brett Boeing, Quinn Preston, Brandon Schultz, Brett McKenzie, Marcus Vela, Josh Dickinson, Brady Tomlak, and Hunter Garlent
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
Images from this story
|
Toledo Walleye gather as a team
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 2, 2022
- Royals Announce 2022 Protected List - Reading Royals
- Icemen Announce Protected List - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners Announce Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Announce 2022 Protected List - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Announces 2021-22 Protected List - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Protected Player List - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Cyclones Announce 2022 Protected List - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Adirondack Thunder Announce 2022 Protected List - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Announce 2022 Protected List - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Announce Protected List - Fort Wayne Komets
- Everblades Announce List of Protected Players for 2022-23 Season - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Announce 2022 Protected List - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Submit Protected List to ECHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Announce Protected List - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.