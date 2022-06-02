Walleye Announce 2022 Protected List

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced its protected list for 2022. Below the list of players is a description of the protected list.

Goaltenders: Billy Christopoulos and Max Milosek

Defensemen: Chris Martenet, Randy Gazzola, Cam Clarke, Cole Fraser, Gordi Myer, Ryan Lowney, Ryker Killins, and Trevor Hamilton

Forwards: Mitchell Heard, TJ Hensick, Matt Berry, Brandon Hawkins, Conlan Keenan, Jesse Mychan, Brent Pedersen, Brett Boeing, Quinn Preston, Brandon Schultz, Brett McKenzie, Marcus Vela, Josh Dickinson, Brady Tomlak, and Hunter Garlent

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

