Rush Announce 2022 Protected List
June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced on Thursday their 2022 protected list of players.
ECHL Teams are permitted to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players meet the guidelines defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. Players under an NHL or an AHL contract are not eligible for this list. This is the first of a several-step process which ECHL teams use to reserve the rights of ECHL contracted players for the 2022-23 season. The following players have been placed on the Rush protected list.
Goaltenders (2)
Adam Carlson
Dillon Kelley
Defensemen (13)
Callum Fryer
Chase Harrison
Kenton Helgesen
Tyson Helgesen
Eric Israel
Griffin Luce
Kyle Rhodes
Kevin Spinozzi
Alex Stevens
Tristan Thompson
Alden Weller
Quinn Wichers
Ryan Zuhlsdorf
Forwards (17)
Stephen Baylis
Calder Brooks
Alec Butcher
Gabe Chabot
Max Coatta
Tyler Coulter
Zach Court
Tyson Empey
Brett Gravelle
Keegan Iverson
Garrett Klotz
Colton Leiter
Logan Nelson
Avery Peterson
Peter Quenneville
Tanner Schachle
Andrew Sturtz
The guidelines defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the PHPA state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.
