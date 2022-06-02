Rush Announce 2022 Protected List

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced on Thursday their 2022 protected list of players.

ECHL Teams are permitted to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players meet the guidelines defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. Players under an NHL or an AHL contract are not eligible for this list. This is the first of a several-step process which ECHL teams use to reserve the rights of ECHL contracted players for the 2022-23 season. The following players have been placed on the Rush protected list.

Goaltenders (2)

Adam Carlson

Dillon Kelley

Defensemen (13)

Callum Fryer

Chase Harrison

Kenton Helgesen

Tyson Helgesen

Eric Israel

Griffin Luce

Kyle Rhodes

Kevin Spinozzi

Alex Stevens

Tristan Thompson

Alden Weller

Quinn Wichers

Ryan Zuhlsdorf

Forwards (17)

Stephen Baylis

Calder Brooks

Alec Butcher

Gabe Chabot

Max Coatta

Tyler Coulter

Zach Court

Tyson Empey

Brett Gravelle

Keegan Iverson

Garrett Klotz

Colton Leiter

Logan Nelson

Avery Peterson

Peter Quenneville

Tanner Schachle

Andrew Sturtz

The guidelines defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the PHPA state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

