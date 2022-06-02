Admirals Announce 2022 Protected List

NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club officially submitted their 2022 Protected List on Thursday afternoon.

The Admirals' list consists of one goaltender, eight defensemen, and 15 forwards.

Goaltender (1)

Michael Bullion

Defensemen (8)

Scott Dornbrock, Christian Hausinger, Carson Musser, Carter Robertson, Nick Schaus, Sam Thibault, Elijah Vilio, Eric Williams

Forwards (15)

Alex Berardinelli, Greg Betzold, Aidan Brown, Matt Carey, Chase Harwell, Colton Heffley, Cedric Lacroix, Cody Milan, Marly Quince, Jakob Reichert, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Tonge, Ryan Valentini, Brett Van Os, Joe Widmar

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Considerations trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

