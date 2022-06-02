Admirals Announce 2022 Protected List
June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club officially submitted their 2022 Protected List on Thursday afternoon.
The Admirals' list consists of one goaltender, eight defensemen, and 15 forwards.
Goaltender (1)
Michael Bullion
Defensemen (8)
Scott Dornbrock, Christian Hausinger, Carson Musser, Carter Robertson, Nick Schaus, Sam Thibault, Elijah Vilio, Eric Williams
Forwards (15)
Alex Berardinelli, Greg Betzold, Aidan Brown, Matt Carey, Chase Harwell, Colton Heffley, Cedric Lacroix, Cody Milan, Marly Quince, Jakob Reichert, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Tonge, Ryan Valentini, Brett Van Os, Joe Widmar
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
The protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Considerations trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.
The Admirals' most robust promotions schedule in YEARS is HERE! You can NOW RESERVE choice seats in 6-game plans. Choose and mix from these premium ticket plans to create 6, 12, 18, or 24 game packages. Partial Plans are loaded with promotions. And, you'll have the same, chosen seat for every game. CLICK HERE for all the details on 2022-23 Partial Plans.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 2, 2022
- Royals Announce 2022 Protected List - Reading Royals
- Icemen Announce Protected List - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners Announce Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Announce 2022 Protected List - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Announces 2021-22 Protected List - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Protected Player List - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Cyclones Announce 2022 Protected List - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Adirondack Thunder Announce 2022 Protected List - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Announce 2022 Protected List - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Announce Protected List - Fort Wayne Komets
- Everblades Announce List of Protected Players for 2022-23 Season - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Announce 2022 Protected List - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Submit Protected List to ECHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Announce Protected List - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.