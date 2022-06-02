Steelheads Announce Protected List from 2021-22 Season

June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their protected list from the 2021-22 season.

The Steelheads have protect the following players, listed in alphabetical order by position:

Forward (16): Jack Becker, Ryan Dmowski, Cody Fowlie, Colton Kehler, Willie Knierim, Shawn McBride, Will Merchant, Justin Misiak, Mason Mitchell, David Norris, Tommy Parrottino, Brett Supinski, Jordan Timmons, Zach Walker, A.J. White, Jeremy Yablonski

Defense (9): Darren Brady, Casey Johnson, Jeff King, Michael Prapavessis, Chase Stewart, Matt Stief, Cory Thomas, Jack Van Boekel, Mitch Versteeg

Goaltender (3): Matt Jurusik, Jake Kupsky, Peter Thome

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet one of the following guidelines while not being traded or released as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association:

1. Signed a SPC in 2021-22 with the team.

2. Signed a SPC in 2021-22 and was either recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, or signed an NHL/AHL contact after signing.

3. Received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the 2021-22 season and did not sign a SPC.

4. Suspended by the team or ECHL.

5. Completed the ECHL Retirement Form.

All ECHL teams must also complete all Future Consideration trades by 1:00 p.m. MT on June 13 as well as submit their Season-Ending Roster by 1:00 p.m. MT on June 15.

The 2022-23 season schedule is here! Get a jump start on next season by locking in your partial or full season seats with a 2022-23 Season Ticket Plan! Contact the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 and ask about securing your seat ahead of the team's return this Fall! Follow the Steelheads throughout the summer months on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.