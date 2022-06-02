Worcester Railers HC Announce Protected Player List
June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, MASS. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager/Head Coach David Cunniff announced today the club's protected list for the 2022-23 season.
The Worcester Railers protected 21 players including:
Defensemen (7)
Jared Brandt
Myles McGurty
Brendan Less
Charlie Spetz
Matt Sredl
Clint Filbrandt
Nolan Valleau
Forwards (14)
Ethan Price
Bobby Butler
Max Newton
Liam Coughlin
Steven Jandric
Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman
Anthony Repaci
Brent Beaudoin
Nolan Vesey
Jacob Hayhurst
Chris Ordoobadi
Grant Jozefek
Drew Callin
Danny Katic
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.
