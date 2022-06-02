Everblades Announce List of Protected Players for 2022-23 Season
June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Thursday their list of protected players which is comprised of 11 defensemen and 15 forwards. The protected list is the first step of a multi-step process that ECHL teams use to reserve the rights to ECHL-contracted players for the 2022-23 season.
Defensemen
Trevor Daley
Brandon Hickey
Alex Jaeckle
Lukas Kaelble
Stefan Leblanc
Cole MacDonald
Ben Masella
Chris McKay
Tyler Nanne
Jordan Sambrook
Craig Wyszomirski
Forwards
Alex Aleardi
Darik Angeli
Cameron Hebig
Michael Huntebrinker
Jake Jaremko
Levko Koper
John McCarron
Kody McDonald
Kyle Neuber
Michael Neville
Joe Pendenza
Nathan Perkovich
Myles Powell
Dylan Vander Esch
Blake Winiecki
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.
