Mariners Announce Protected List

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners released their 2022 "Protected List" on Thursday, containing 29 players whose ECHL rights are retained by the Mariners. The Protected List is the first phase in a three-step process, followed by submitting a season ending roster and finally, issuing qualifying offers. It does not include players on AHL or NHL contracts. The Protected List is as follows:

FORWARDS (16): Cameron Askew, Conner Bleackley, Tyler Hinam, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Nick Jermain, Alex Kile, Pascal Laberge, Nick Master, Westin Michaud, Brendan Robbins, Metis Roelens, Andrew Romano, Mathew Santos, Patrick Shea, Reid Stefanson, Lewis Zerter-Gossage

DEFENSEMEN (11): Gabriel Chicoine, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Connor Doherty, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Taylor Egan, Jason Horvath, Nate Kallen, Michael Kim, Zach Malatesta, Scott Savage, Brendan St-Louis

GOALTENDERS (2): Jon Gillies, Stefanos Lekkas

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions.

