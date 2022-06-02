Cyclones Announce 2022 Protected List

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their 2022 Protected List. Cyclones Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne has placed 28 players on the Cyclones Protected List. The full list of players can be found below:

Forwards (16): Zack Andrusiak, Luc Brown, Louie Caporusso, Cody Caron, Bryson Cianfrone, Gino Esteves, Lincoln Griffin, Yushiroh Hirano, Graham Knott, Matt McLeod, Josh Passolt, Patrick Polino, Jesse Schultz, Justin Vaive, Brendan Warren, and Brandon Yeamans

Defensemen (11): Sean Allen, Max Balinson, Graeme Brown, Josh Burnside, Wyatt Ege, Daniel Fritz, Zac Herrmann, Dajon Mingo, Ryan Obuchowski, Derek Pratt, and Colton Waltz

Goaltenders (1): Sean Bonar

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The 2022-2023 season begins on the road for the Cyclones on Saturday, October 22. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

