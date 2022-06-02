Komets Announce Protected List

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced their protected list of players submitted to the ECHL following the 2021-22 season. The list of 26 players includes 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Forwards include Matt Alvaro, Brad Kennedy, Oliver Cooper, Mark Rassell, Anthony Petruzzelli, Tyler Busch, Jordan Martel, Shawn Boudrias, Drake Rymsha, Connor Jones, Kellen Jones, Shawn Szydlowski, Zach Pochiro, Matt Boudens, Sam Babintsev

Defensemen include Blake Siebenaler, Zach Tolkinen, DJ King, Marcus McIvor, Matt Murphy, Darien Kielb, Willie Corrin, Josh Owings.

Goaltenders include Sam Harvey, Jordan Papirny, Robbie Beydoun.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

The Komets will open up the season on October 21st at Indy, with the home opener on October 22nd against Cincinnati.

