Solar Bears Submit Protected List to ECHL

June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced its Protected List of players submitted to the ECHL. The team has included 25 players on its Protected List, which is comprised of 13 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

FORWARDS: Braydon Barker, Tyler Bird, Nick Bligh, Luke Boka, Brian Bowen, Hunter Fejes, Tristin Langan, Chris LeBlanc, Aaron Luchuk, Ross Olsson, Fabrizio Ricci, Jake Transit, Riley Woods

DEFENSEMEN: Mark Auk, Michael Brodzinski, Chad Duchesne, Chris Harpur, Kevin Lohan, Luke McInnis, Andrew McLean, Steven Oleksy, Tim Shoup

GOALTENDERS: Brad Barone, Alex Dubeau, Ty Taylor

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.